Close family members were present when KM Mani breathed his last

By Express News Service

KOCHI: All the close family members of KM Mani, including wife Kuttyamma, son Jose K Mani, daughters Elsa, Annie, Sally, Tessy and Smitha and in-laws, were present at the hospital when he breathed his last.

Dr Mohan Mathew, Chief of Critical Care, VPS Critical Care, where he was hospitalised since last Friday, told reporters Mani breathed his last at 4.57 pm on Tuesday. Mathew made the announcement flanked by Mani’s son-in-law MP Joseph and SK Abdulla, CEO of VPS Lakeshore. According to hospital authorities, he was under treatment for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and chest infection. He was admitted at the hospital in a critical condition on Friday and later shifted to the ICU on Saturday. “His condition was improving since Sunday. However, his pulse rate weakened on Tuesday morning. His treatment was led by a team under the Chief Pulmonologist, Hari Lakshmanan” the hospital spokesperson said.

According to hospital, Mani was diagnosed with COPD several years ago. He was suffering from chest infection since February this year. The body was moved to the mortuary of the hospital on Tuesday night.

Earlier, the body was kept at the hospital for the public to pay homage from 6.30 pm to 7 pm. Thousands, including politicians, religious leaders and bureaucrats, thronged the hospital for paying homage to the former Finance Minister.