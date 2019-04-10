Home States Kerala

When they reached out in times of trials and tribulations in Kerala

Many NGOs and organisations within and outside the state have contributed actively towards rebuilding activities post the floods last year.

Published: 10th April 2019 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 01:42 AM   |  A+A-

Reaching Hand’s cattle distribution at Wayanad

By Oshin Grace Daniell
Express News Service

KOCHI: The stories related to the floods that lashed the state last year are still reverberating in small living rooms in rural Kerala to the colossal Parliament house. The Kerala floods not only brought confusion and loss but also brought in a sense of unity beyond caste or creed. With many NGOs and organisations within and outside the state operating actively towards the rebuilding activities in Kerala, Bengaluru-based NGO ‘Reaching Hand’ also stepped in to help by raising over Rs 49 lakh for relief and rebuilding work. 

With the support of corporate ‘Fidelity Business Services’, the NGO made a contribution of over Rs 49 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) of Kerala and over Rs 20 lakh to the CMDRF of Karnataka. Immediate relief materials including food, clothes, water and medicines reached almost 2,000 victims of the flood and landslides in 42 villages of Wayanad. 

Following this family kits consisting of food ration, toiletries, garments and sleeping mat/bed sheet for the affected families were distributed to the flood victims with the support of individuals and volunteers as part of Phase 1 relief. A total of Rs 3.3 crore was raised by individuals, families, groups and corporates such as Fidelity Business Service, CGI, DELL, XL Health (Optum), Applied Materials, SLK Mettalics to help the flood-hit.

Founded in 1996 by VM Samuel of Mavelikkara, most of the trustees of the organisation are from Kerala despite the NGO being headquartered in Bengaluru. 

The NGO initially started off as a children’s home with the vision: ‘Today’s destitute children, tomorrow’s leaders’. “From bringing home one child to building this home, the journey has been a wonderful adventure,” said Samuel. 

Reaching Hand works with children, marginalised women and deprived families, empowering them to lead a life of hope, self-worth and dignity. The organisation also provides opportunities for people to volunteer and be a part of their service. 

Apart from the children’s home, the NGO has a lot of operations under its wing. Spoorthi- an after-school programme, Pratishtha- for the unemployed youth, and old age homes are some of the highlight projects of the NGO. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Floods 2018 Fidelity Business Services Kerala Floods relief Keral Floods NGO work Kerala Chief Ministers Distress Relief Fund Reaching Hand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Union Minister Arun Shourie (File Photo)
Arun Shourie on Rafale deal after SC dismisses says will examine 'stolen' papers
Sikkim Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp