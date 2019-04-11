2019 LS polls: It’s matter of faith for voters in Pathanamthitta, post Sabarimala

PT Mohanan Pillai By

Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: The issue connected with the ongoing customs and practice of Sabarimala temple continues to haunt the majority of the electorate in the constituency.

Though the Election Commission imposed restrictions on raising Lord Ayyappa in the election campaign, the candidates by and large have raked up the sensitive Sabarimala issue to draw the attention of the voters. “The ongoing practices of Sabarimala temple is a live issue among the people of the constituency, particularly among the lakhs of devotees,” according to 73-year-old Lakshmiamma of Vettoor in Konni Assembly constituency.

“Lord Ayyappa is the God who takes care of us and the saviour of the mankind,” she said.“For a devotee like me, the believers of Lord Ayyappa will get a chance to exercise the franchise of their choice,” she said.To the people of the parliamentary constituency, the two-month-long Sabarimala pilgrimage season is crucial,” said Omanakuttan, 47, of Manimala in Kanjirappally constituency. “The incidents connected with the Sabarimala practice during the 2018-2019 pilgrimage season are still a nightmare for all of us,” Omanakuttan said.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“The Sabarimala issue will reflect upon the minds of all devotees in the coming election,” he said.

Anto Antony MP said Congress always stood with the devotees. The party brass fought for the protection of the ongoing practices of Sabarimala temple, Anto said.

Party leaders, including himself, staged a dharna against the LDF Government on the stance taken favouring the entry of women in the restricted age to the temple, Anto said.

The Congress volunteers held a dharna at Nilakkal, expressing anguish over the harassment of devotees by police personnel, Anto said.

LDF candidate Veena George said the LDF was not against the devotees. She said the LDF Government is duty-bound to implement the SC order allowing women of all ages into Sabarimala. “For the state government, it is the constitutional duty to implement the order of the Supreme Court,” she said.

NDA candidate K Surendran, who was jailed for weeks over Sabarimala agitation, vowed to fight for continuation of practices at Sabarimala. “I will stand with the devotees for the continuance of the ongoing practices. If elected, I will pressure the Centre for coming out with a piece of legislation to protect the ongoing practices of the temple,” Surendran said.