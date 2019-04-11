Home States Kerala

Controversial land deal: Case filed against Cardinal George Alencherry of Syro Malabar Church

The cases have been registered based on the petition filed by Pappachan, of Chowwara, an active member of the Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency, in the court.

Published: 11th April 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Syro Malabar Church head Cardinal Mar George Alencherry

Syro Malabar Church head Cardinal Mar George Alencherry (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Central Police on Wednesday registered a case against Cardinal George Alencherry and 24 others in connection with the controversial land deals involving the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro Malabar Church, as directed by the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Ernakulam. The other accused, against whom cases have been registered, include Finance Officer Fr Joshy Puthuva and real estate dealer Saju Varghese. 

The case has been registered under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 379 (theft), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 120 B (criminal conspiracy). 

“Currently, we have registered a case as per the direction of the court. Initially, cases have been registered under four sections, including breach of trust, theft, criminal conspiracy and cheating based on the FIR from the private complaint filed in the court. The further investigation will be carried by the Additional Commissioner of Police,” said CI Ernakulam Central, V S Navas. 

The cases have been registered based on the petition filed by Pappachan, a native of Chowwara, an active member of the Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency (AMT), in the court. The complaint alleged the accused violated the bylaws of the archdiocese and the canon laws while indulging in the controversial land deals. “The accused had conducted a conspiracy with the intention of gaining illegal profit while engaging in the land deals,” the complaint had stated.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court had directed the police on Thursday that cases be registered against the accused. Following the failure of the police to register the case against the Cardinal based on the complaint filed by Pappachan, he filed a petition in the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court. 

The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Kakkanad on Wednesday had registered a case against Cardinal George Alencherry for criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy and fraudulent execution of the deed of transfer, on the basis of the blatant violations of the law and rampant discrepancies observed in land deals made by the Church. 

As per the court order, the cardinal and two other respondents are to appear before the court on May 22 for further proceedings of the case. According to sources, there are at least five other cases pending in different courts in connection with the land deals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cardinal George Alencherry Ernakulam Central Police Syro Malabar Church Syro Malabar Church land deal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp