Cops from Left Wing Extremism-hit districts in Kerala eligible for national award

Districts like Malappuram, Wayanad and Palakkad has seen Left Wing Extremism.

Published: 11th April 2019 04:57 AM

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police personnel on duty in Malappuram, Wayanad and Palakkad districts will be eligible for the national Police Antrik Suraksha Seva Padak, the prestigious gallantry award to recognise the services of police personnel in counter-insurgency operations.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has included these three districts after they were brought under the category of regions affected with Left Wing Extremism (LWE). The award is given to police personnel who render a minimum of two years of service in counter insurgency or internal security operations.

Personnel posted in the three districts were listed eligible for the prestigious medal in a letter sent on March 18. “The decision to include the three districts for the medal will boost the morale of the police as many officers are serving in sensitive areas risking their life,” said a senior officer.

Since 2016, two encounters took place in Malappuarm and Wayanad districts in which three suspected Maoists were killed. Another encounter took place in Wayand on March 7, when police opened fire at a group of suspected Maoists who entered a  resort demanding money and provision.

