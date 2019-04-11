Home States Kerala

Indian Union Muslim League hurricane likely to sweep away LDF headwind in Ponnani

Some LDF supporters didn't like the LDF backing independent candidate and controversial businessman PV Anwar.

Published: 11th April 2019 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

People gathered near a tea shop at Vettichira along national highway in Malappuram discussing elections

People gathered near a tea shop at Vettichira along national highway in Malappuram discussing elections | ARUN ANGELA

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

PONNANI: Ponnani, the writing on the wall is pretty clear. The voters here believe the constituency, which has traditionally backed the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will indeed remain with the party in the coming election as well.

The fact that even LDF supporters in the constituency resent the CPM decision to field controversial businessman PV Anwar MLA as the LDF-backed Independent in Ponnani means the move, which was originally meant to wrest the seat, will come a cropper. The Muslim- majority constituency has remained with the IUML for the past 30 years and, until now, efforts to make inroads into the League pocket borough has been anything but successful. 

“Since the time I was 23, I have been in Abu Dhabi. Nonetheless, I used to make it a point to come home during every election to cast my vote for the IUML candidate. This time, E T Mohammed Basheer will win the elections. People of Ponnani will stand by the IUML. We are also happy that Rahul Gandhi is contesting from a constituency(Wayanad) in Kerala,” said  Mohammed Koya, 70, from Edappal.

Razak P, a CPM supporter, employed as a fisher  at the Ponnani harbour, is livid with the CPM decision to opt for P V Anwar. “We dont know why the CPM went in for Anwar. . Anwar may get some votes but that will not be enough to defeat ET,” he said.

A look at the Ponnani’s election history reveals the IUML’s stranglehold over the constituency. It is from Ponnani where IUML veteran, the late, G M Banatwalla had made it a habit to notch up victory after victory, that too by  huge margin. Though he hardly spoke any Malayalam, Banatwalla hailing from Maharashtra notched up a record seven victories -  1977, 1980, 1984, 1989, 1996, 1998 and 1999 - from the seat.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

As for Basheer, he is not new to the constituency- in 2009, he garnered nearly  51 per cent of the total votes polled to defeat the LDF-backed independent by a margin of 82,684 votes. This time round, the IUML has been campaigning here with a call to prevent BJP from returning to power.

“We want to oust the BJP-NDA from power at the Centre and only the Congress has the ability to do so. Ponnani has always been remained with the UDF” said Assainar Mashu, a retired school teacher.

For the BJP, it has  a few pockets with several votes which it has been steadily securing these votes irrespective of the profile of the candidate. This time, the BJP has fielded V T Rema as its candidate.
In many pockets, the LDF’s  ‘vote for a change’ campaign is resonating well and the CPM feels  they could well pull off an upset. “Ponnani has remained with the IUML for several years. By bringing in Anwar, the LDF has set up a plot,” said Mohammed Haji of Chungam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Union Muslim League Ponnani LOk Sabha constitueny PV Anwar India elections General elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp