NIA gets custody of suspected Islamic State Bahrain member from Kerala

Shaibu Nihar of Kuduvally was arrested by NIA from Kozhikode airport while he was traced with the assistance of Interpol and forced to return to India on Tuesday.

Published: 11th April 2019 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

National Investigation Agency, NIA

Photo of National Investigation Agency is used for representational purposes. (File photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday received two-day custody of a suspected Islamic State (IS) sympathiser and member of its Bahrain module who was recently brought from Qatar. 

The NIA Court in Kochi, after hearing the custody application filed by the national agency, granted custody of Shaibu Nihar, 39, of Koduvally, till Friday evening. 

Shaibu was arrested by NIA from Kozhikode airport while he was traced with the assistance of Interpol and forced to return to India on Tuesday. The NIA submitted before the court that Shaibu is a key member of the group which was associated with the IS. 

NIA alleged the accused instigated others to join IS and attempted to reach Syria. He was not cooperating with the investigation.

Though NIA requested the court to permit five days custody of Shaibu, only two-day custody was granted. He was the first accused in the case registered at Wandoor police station in November 2017 which was later taken over by NIA. The case was registered following the disclosure by Hamsa UK, an accused in another IS case. 

District Collectors told to ensure constant supply of water

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Secretary Tom Jose has instructed the district collectors to ensure water supply across the state. A team, including officers from Water Authority and Irrigation Department, will be formed by district collectors to ensure this. As many as 306 local self government bodies across the state are supplying water using tankers so far. Only 20 among them have asked for fund from the district administration sighting the lack of Plan Fund. The Chief Secretary also instructed the district administration to take immediate steps to review these and give necessary aid.

