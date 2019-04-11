Home States Kerala

PM Modi, Amit Shah to add zing to NDA’s campaign in the Malabar region

While the Prime Minister will address a ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally in Kozhikode, the BJP will be visiting Wayanad any time soon.

BJP national executive member  PK Krishnadas addressing a press conference in Kozhikode

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In a bid to rejuvenate the NDA’s campaign in Malabar region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally here on Friday (April 12) in which party workers and supporters from Kozhikode, Malappuram and Vadakara constituencies are expected to attend in large numbers. 

The Prime Minister will land at Karipur airport at 5 pm and head to Kozhikode beach where he will address the rally at around 6 pm, BJP national executive member PK Krishnadas told reporters here. He added that BJP president Amit Shah will be visiting Wayanad to address a campaign rally in the constituency. The exact date of his visit will soon be finalised, he added.

In an indirect reference to IUML which is part of the UDF, Krishnadas said Rahul Gandhi was contesting from Wayanad as the joint candidate of the alliance which was responsible for the creation of Pakistan. “This will sow the poisonous seeds of partition in the minds of Keralites. We fear this will lead to another partition of the country,” Krishnadas said.  

