Politics of violence will decrease prospects of CPM in Kerala: Senior SUCI leader K Radhakrishna

For the first time, the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI)- Communist is contesting from 119 Lok Sabha seats, in Kerala it is contesting from nine seats. According to SUCI politburo member K Radhakrishna, with the BJP and the Congress bamboozling with false promises and the Left factions alienating socialist ideologies, SUCI provides the people with the required alternative. K Radhakrishna, spoke to Express Senior Reporter Dileep V Kumar on national and state politics, CPM’s politics of violence and Maoist’s call to boycott the polls. Excerpts:

Q: Will CPM‘s politics of violence affect its prospects in Kerala?

A: The politics of violence will have its backlash as it will decrease the prospects of CPM in the election.

Q: What’s your inference on Maoists boycotting polls?

A: Their boycott call will not heed any response from people, especially from Kerala.

Q: Will Rahul Gandhi’s candidature from Wayanad impact south Indian politics?

A: It is not clear yet how his candidature will make any difference in the south Indian politics. Rahul might have found a safe constituency in Wayanad.

Q: The BJP had a landslide victory in 2014 general elections. Could it repeat the same in 2019?

A: My inference is that there is going to be a fractured verdict. Also, political parties are going for regional alliances and are keeping their options open. With the ‘mahagathbandhan’ or the grand alliance not taking off post-poll alliances will be the deciding factor.

Q: Why is the idea of a non-BJP, non-Congress, Left front not taking off?

A: Unfortunately, the CPM and CPI are busy in forming electoral alliances. It is their opportunistic politics and parliamentary aspirations that hinders the idea of Left front.

