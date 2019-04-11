Rahul Gandhi to hold rally at Pathanapuram in Kollam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a day-long uncertainty, the authorities have given their nod for conducting an election convention presided over by Congress president Rahul Gandhi at Pathanapuram in Kollam. According to Kollam DCC president Bindu Krishna, the nod was given by Punalur DFO, who is also the Assistant Returning Officer, on the basis of the Police Clearance Certificate.

The convention will be held at Pathanapuram St Stephen’s School ground on April 16 at 10 am. “The officers were reluctant to give permission. Citing the presence of the polling station and the strong room they informed us it will be inappropriate to conduct the convention. But we contended it is undemocratic,” said Bindu.

The permission has come when we are planning to launch a protest against the same,” said Bindu. Meanwhile, Special Branch officers said they are yet to receive such an intimation.