Sabarimala temple opened for Vishu fest

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Sabarimala Ayyappa temple opened for the nine-day Vishu festival here on Wednesday. Melsanthi Vasudevan Nampoothiri opened the sreekovil at 5 pm in the presence of Thantri Kandararu Rajivaru.

‘Vishukkani’ darshan for devotees will be held between 4 am and 6 am on April 15. The darsan of the Lord Ayyappa idol will be followed by offering of coins to the devotees by thantri and melsanthi. Kalabhabhishekam will be the special ritual to be performed as part of the festival.

In connection with the ritual, Thantri Rajivaru will perform Brahmakalsa pooja at the Mandapam at 10 am.

The ritual will be concluded with Kalabhabishekam on the idol of Lord Ayyappa during uchcha pooja.

Udayasthamana pooja, Padi pooja and Pushpabhishekam will be the other rituals to be performed as part of the Vishu day celebrations.

Sahasrakalasam and Laksharchana will be the special rituals to be performed at the temple during the other days of the Vishu festival. The temple will close on April 19.