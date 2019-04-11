Wayanad Congress team amazed by ‘Rahul effect’ in Amethi

Arun M By

KOCHI: While the political opponents have unleashed a campaign alleging lack of development in Amethi, the traditional stronghold of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, a group of Congressmen from Wayanad landed in the constituency to have a ringside view of the growth trajectory of the district under the stewardship of the Gandhi scion. A five-member team from Wayanad LS constituency, the second seat chosen by Rahul, accompanied him to Amethi during his visit to the constituency to file nomination on Wednesday.

“We were amazed by the development initiatives introduced by Rahul in Amethi during the past 15 years in his capacity as MP. We visited Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, fully run by Rahulji, which offers various modern treatment facilities. The literacy rate in Amethi is 62 per cent, the highest in Uttar Pradesh. This was enhanced after Rahul launched various projects in the education sector utilising his MPLADS Fund,” Malappuram DCC president Babu Mohanakurup, who was part of the team, told Express. The delegation reached Amethi on Tuesday for the three-day-long programme.

Besides Mohanakurup, KPCC member and Wayanad district panchayat vice-president A Prabhakaran, Youth Congress Wayanad Parliament Committee secretaries K Sunil, Anoob Mythra and V N Jamnas were the other members.

Sunil said, the political opponents were intentionally creating confusion about Amethi mainly by fake campaigns via social media. “We have collected photographs of many projects implemented by Rahul Gandhi during the past 15 years. We communicated with many voters in the constituency so as to get unbiased feedback and visited industrial areas and educational institutions besides Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. The CPM in its house-hold meetings is raising the point that Wayanad would not be allowed to turn into Amethi. This is fully wrong and part of their propaganda and we will debunk this by the evidence we collect from here,” he added.

“The Congress is campaigning in a scientific way in Amethi. We have came across this and will implement it in Wayanad if applicable,” he added. According to him, the contest is between Amethi and Wayanad for the maximum victory margin for the AICC president. Both the SP and the BSP have not fielded a candidate in Amethi which would benefit the Congress.

“Besides, the local outfits here also support the Congress. The trend here indicates a clean sweep for Rahul,” said Mohanakurup. However, the Congress leaders could meet only Priyanka Gandhi as Rahul was busy with filing nomination.