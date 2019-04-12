Congress bets big on Christmas carols’ soulful touch to sway the electorate in Kerala

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Political parties are known to experiment with different campaign methods to get the maximum votes for their candidates in election time. Now, the campaign managers are experimenting with digital campaigns to woo voters. But the Youth Congress activists of Kumarapuram panchayat of Karthikapally are not experimenting with digital methods.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Instead, they have adopted the Christmas carols to canvas votes for their candidate Shanimol Usman in the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency. A 20-member team is touring with ‘ranthal’ (light box) fixed with the photo of Shanimol and Congress president Rahul Gandhi for the past six days.

According to Youth Congress Mandalam president Shahul Usman, Congress’ Karthikapally block president S Vinod Kumar is behind the idea of carol. “We started the carol visit from April 5 and covered more than 200 houses in four days. It was given a two-day break following the death of KM Mani,” Shahul said.