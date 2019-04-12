Home States Kerala

Fishermen’s resentment to impact poll outcome in Kerala

Following 'Ockhi', fishermen in the state face issues as they claim that the state and central government ignore their pleas.

Published: 12th April 2019 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

Ashokan and Madhu, natives of Vattayal, a coastal village in Alappuzha, engaged in heated poll discussions

Ashokan and Madhu, natives of Vattayal, a coastal village in Alappuzha, engaged in heated poll discussions | ARUN ANGELA

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Last week, Vattayal - a coastal hamlet in Alappuzha Assembly constituency - a thickly populated fishermen colony where a makeshift stage has been erected for AM Ariff, LDF’s Alappuzha candidate.

Some party workers are decorating the premises with red flags. Revolutionary songs are being played out through speakers arranged beside a seawall that protects the several hundred households from marauding waves.   

Ashokan, 64, Rupesh, 48, and PV Madhu, 57, were seated on the sea wall discussing something. They were discussing the fishers’ pathetic state in the locality. “After ‘Ockhi’ the sea is empty.  Though we go out to the sea everyday, there is hardly a good catch. On most of the days, we net fish worth only Rs 1,500-2,000. This has to be divided equally among the four-member crew which is inadequate to meet the daily needs.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The state and Centre do not listen to our pleas.  In electiontimes, they flood us with promises. But once the elections are over, they forget all about the promises made  and we suffer,” said a desperate sounding Ashokan. Madhu, who intervened, said the LDF Government distributed boats and nets to fishermen. Ashokan replied, “It’s ok, but the houses provided after the 2004 tsunami are now in a pathetic state. The house were allotted by the UDF. The LDF did not do anything for the welfare of fishermen.” 

Ashokan and Madhu, both fishermen hailing from Vattayal, agree the political parties bombard voters with promises during elections. But they purposefully forget everything after election. Neither the UDF, LDF or the NDA has done anything for improving the lot of fishermen or marginalised sections. “We are born into debt and die in debt,” Ashokan said. 

Sandwiched between the Arabian sea and the Vembanad lake,  the 115 km- long Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency, provides a real picture of the marginalised fishermen community. The dwindling catch and price slump are the major election issues for the fishers. Ramakrishnan hailing from Vattakeri, Aroor, said Ariff will perform well in the Assembly segment. “KC Venugopal MP  also tried to bring in development to the constituency.

The LDF Government  does injustice to the people in the name of Sabarimala. It will reflect in the election. All fronts forgetting marginalised people after election. Thousands of employees working in prawn peeling industry  in Aroor are in dire straits. Low wages and unhygienic working conditions make their life miserable. So the election will reflecr the workers’ resentment. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AM Ariff Kerala fishermen Ockhi Kerala fishermen elections 2019 India elections General elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp