Home States Kerala

GSI report on Kerala floods rehabilitation becomes ordeal for 23 families

23 families living in Mananthavady taluk in Wayanad came to know that the land selected for rehabilitating them was prone to landslides.

Published: 12th April 2019 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

Aerial photo of Kerala floods.

Aerial photo of Kerala floods. (Photo | PTI).

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when the state government is in the process of rehabilitating and reconstructing the state following the devastating mid-August floods, a group of 23 families living in Mananthavady taluk in Wayanad is staring at uncertainty. 

For them, the ordeal follows after their rehabilitation went haywire following a report of the Geological Survey of India (GSI) the land selected for rehabilitating them was prone to landslides. Considering the gravity of the situation, the state government has asked the National Institute of Technology, Kozhikode, to look into the findings of the GSI. 

“Wayanad was among the worst flood-hit districts. In Mananthavady taluk, 24 families lost their houses and land. Following this, they were also included in the rebuild list,” said an officer of the Revenue Department. 

“But except one the rehabilitation of 23 families had to be put on hold as the GSI, the nodal agency for landslide studies in the country, raised objections against the designated land for rehabilitating them. The families had to find their own means to reside as some stay with their relatives and others had to stay in rented houses.” The officer cited the GSI in a report submitted to the Wayanad District Collector had stressed the need for a special study for rehabilitating them. The officer said the GSI objection is in the backdrop of the doubt the designated land is prone to either landslides or soil slip.  

At the same time, Mananthavady taluk authorities said NIT, while looking into the findings of the GSI, has also been asked to certify the designated land as fit for house construction. “The designated land for the 23 families is five km away from Mananthavady town. The agency had collected samples from the spot and the report on the same is expected soon,” said a Revenue officer of Mananthavady taluk. 

Earlier, the GSI had conducted a post-disaster study for landslides in Wayanad and recorded the landslide inventory details of eight landslides occurred in the district on a 42-point geo-parametric data sheet. Also, the Post Disaster Needs Assessment Floods and Landslides prepared by UNDP while highlighting that the heavy downpour accompanied by landslides had altered the topography of the land in several places of Wayanad beyond recognition also points out the district is prone to deep-seated landslides.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala floods rehabilitation Geological Survey of India Wayanad flood rehabilitation Kerala Floods 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp