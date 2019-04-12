LS polls 2019: LDF stages a massive roadshow in Wayanad

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Exactly a week after the UDF organised a massive roadshow in Wayanad led by Rahul Gandhi, the LDF held a similar roadshow and rally in the constituency, virtually painting the entire Kalpetta town red.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the rally in the presence of four ministers. People began gathering near Vijaya pump premises in large numbers right from early morning to participate in the public meeting ahead of the roadshow.

Braving the sweltering heat, an estimated 25,000 supporters and party workers participated in the roadshow to the accompaniment of percussion instruments. Hundreds thronged either side of the road while scores of people were also seen perched on buildings along the route to catch a glimpse of the roadshow.

The first layer of the procession consisted of party workers holding huge flags. This was followed by percussionists who enthralled the participants and onlookers with the traditional ‘chendamelam’. Just behind the percussionists were the ministers and LDF leaders on open vehicles. Ministers MM Mani, K K Shailaja, Ramachandran Kadannapally and VS Sunil Kumar were part of the entourage.

Crowds comprising farmers, labourers, women, youth and students were present in the gathering that marched through Kalpetta town raising slogans in support of LDF candidate P P Suneer.