Microsoft Kaizala to offer healthcare to railway staff in Kerala

Kaizala helps in coordinating work with within field employees, clients and subordinates.

Microsoft Kaizala app

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Railways will be using Microsoft Kaizala to provide its employees with quality healthcare facilities. Microsoft Kaizala app will enable both serving and retired railway employees to avail themselves of the healthcare services of 125 railway and 133 private recognised hospitals.

The Kaizala group, managed by doctors from South Central Railways, will be complemented with focused groups of doctors, paramedical staff and nurses. 

The Railway employees will be able to search on Microsoft Kaizala for the nearest hospitals and doctors, list of empanelled diagnostic centres and health units. Employees can book doctor appointments, share diagnostic lab reports directly with their doctors and save digital records in ‘Me Chat’ of Microsoft Kaizala. They will also be able to access key announcements, share their feedback to improve quality of medical service with built in action cards.

The Kaizala is a mobile-only product that makes it simple for organisations to seamlessly communicate, collaborate and complete tasks, bring together desktop users and mobile-only users.

