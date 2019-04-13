Home States Kerala

Eight months on, scars of flood devastation in Kerala village refuse to vanish

The houses on the banks have been buried in sand and most of the open wells have dried up. Water in the remaining wells have turned slushy and yellow, making it inconsumable.

Published: 13th April 2019 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

The houses that were destroyed in the August floods at Cheruthoni

The houses that were destroyed in the August floods at Cheruthoni

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHERUTHONI : Eight months since the catastrophic flood, that unleashed havoc and wiped away villages along the banks of the Periyar, the scars inflicted by the gushing waters still remain. In Cheruthoni town, located just below the flood gates of Idukki dam, life is trudging back to normal. The massive wall of water, that gushed down Idukki dam on August 14, 2018, had swept away the villages and roads, inundating lives and cutting off Cheruthoni from outside world. 

As many as 57 people died in Idukki district in the tragedy that unfolded on the eve of Independence Day and 15 of them were residents of Cheruthoni. The scars are visible in the terrain and the eyes of the victims. The Cheruthoni river has dried up revealing the river bed. The flash flood washed away the rich weathered soil in the river bed and what remains is big boulders. The houses on the banks have been buried in sand and most of the open wells in the area have dried up. The water in the remaining wells turned slushy and yellow coloured, making it inconsumable. The panchayat has not started distributing water to the houses and women are forced to walk some distance to fetch water.

“We have lost everything, our houses, our crops and our life-time savings. Politicians give tall promises and forget us after elections. The government gave Rs 10,000 as initial aid and Rs 60,000 as compensation. Can we rebuild our houses with this amount?” asks Aneesh, a painting worker at Thadiyambad. “Our house was submerged completely in the flash flood and the soaked walls will collapse anytime. The government gave Rs 10,000 as initial aid and Rs 1.5 lakh as compensation. I was forced to avail myself of a bank loan to reconstruct the house. Our livelihood is lost and we are staring at an uncertain future,” said Shylaja Joseph, a widow at Thadiyambad.

Beena, who lost her husband and two daughters in a landslide, said the government gave Rs 8 lakh as compensation. However, the family is yet to recover from the trauma. Beena works as a daily wage earner to support her family. 

The family of Navas Velleparambil lives in a rented house at Thadiyambad as his house is buried in the sand. The flood waters ravaged my house and I got only Rs 10,000 as initial aid. The government officers said they will sanction Rs 4 lakh to construct a new house if I purchase new land. Where should I go for the money,” asked Navas. 

There are many flood victims who are yet to get the immediate relief of Rs 10,000, said Idukki District Congress Committee secretary AP Usman. “A team of officers from the Revenue Department had assessed the damaged and recommended compensation. However, the government later conducted a satellite survey and divided the compensation into slabs. As per the guidelines, a house that suffered 75 per cent damage will be considered fully damaged and compensation of Rs 4 lakh will be provided to the owners. If the damage is below 75 per cent, the compensation will be reduced to Rs 2.5 lakh. To deny compensation to the eligible beneficiaries, the authorities have marked may houses as 74 per cent damaged,” he said.  

“The government has provided immediate relief and the first instalment of compensation to a majority of flood victims. There has been a delay in assessing the loss in certain cases, which is being reviewed by the District Collector,” said LDF district chairman KK Sivaraman. Life is limping back to normal in Cheruthoni but only time can heal the scars of the devastation and the pain inflicted by the loss of family members.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cheruthoni town 2018 Kerala Floods Kerala Floods destruction Kerala Floods effect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp