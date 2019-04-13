Kerala police to beef up Rahul Gandhi’s security cover

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The laser episode at Amethi has put Kerala Police under tremendous pressure as they have to ensure fool proof security to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who will be in Kerala for his next round of election campaign on April 16 and April 17.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera told Express that top police officers of the state will review the security arrangements that need to be put in place when Rahul Gandhi visits the state following the Amethi incident. “We have to devise additional security measures for him during his election campaign programmes in the state,” he said.

Rahul, who will be reaching Thiruvananthapuram on April 16, will attend election campaigns in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Pathanapuram and Alappuzha. On April 17, he will reach Wayanad where he will be attending another round of election campaign.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Last time when Rahul Gandhi was in Wayanad for filing his nominations, the state police activated its full resources to keep a close watch on the district and neighbouring places considering the increased activities of Maoists who have made an open call to the people to boycott the elections. Senior police officers said though they put in tight security measures, they have to relax it due to various reasons. “As Rahul is in the state for election campaign, he interacts with the public and there is a limitation for us to restrict this as it’s a sensitive issue,” said an officer.

Following the laser episode, all high rise buildings in the vicinity of Rahul Gandhi’s election campaign spots will be thoroughly screened.