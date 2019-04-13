Home States Kerala

Kerala: Spare a bowl of water for the winged

The Forest Department has appealed to the public to keep bowls of water for birds this summer.

Representative pictues of animals and birds who face the heat every summer

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Forest Department has appealed to the public to keep bowls of water for birds this summer. The department has come up with the notification after large scale reports of bird deaths due to summer heat from various parts of the state. Enough quantity of water needs to be set aside for the birds to drink and bathe.

Earthen pots can be made use of, the department said in a statement. “Such interventions from the side of the public can go a long way in ensuring that birds can survive the sweltering heat. Children and youth must come forward and set an example by doing their bit for the birds,” said PK Kesavan, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests.

The water can be kept in shady areas, on the terrace, balcony and sunshade, so that birds can come and drink water in spaces away from the heat. Care needs to be taken to clean the bowl and refill it with fresh water daily. The pots shouldn’t be cleaned using soap or detergent.

