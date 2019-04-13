Probe launched into rape complaint filed by actress in Kerala

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The Kayamkulam police have started a probe after a 61-year-old serial actress lodged a rape complaint against a youth.

The complaint said Siya, 37, of Ernakulam raped her several times over the past six months. Kayamkulam DySP R Binu said the actress filed a complaint against Siya, who went abroad 12 days ago. The complaint said Siya, a friend of one of the serial crew, made friendship with the actress at the shooting location of a serial.

“As per the complaint, the actress was raped by the accused at several places, including at Thottapally and her house in Kayamkulam. He also recorded the visuals on his phone and forwarded the videos to his friends, her husband and relative via WhatsApp after he went abroad. We received the complaint on Thursday evening and a case has been registered based on the complaint,” the DySP said.