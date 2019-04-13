Home States Kerala

Probe launched into rape complaint filed by actress in Kerala

The Kayamkulam police have started a probe after a 61-year-old serial actress lodged a rape complaint against a youth.

Published: 13th April 2019 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The Kayamkulam police have started a probe after a 61-year-old serial actress lodged a rape complaint against a youth.

The complaint said Siya, 37, of Ernakulam raped her several times over the past six months. Kayamkulam DySP R Binu said the actress filed a complaint against Siya, who went abroad 12 days ago. The complaint said Siya,  a friend of one of the serial crew, made friendship with the actress at the shooting location of a serial.  

“As per the complaint, the actress was raped by the accused at several places, including at Thottapally and her house in Kayamkulam. He also recorded the visuals on his phone and forwarded the videos to his friends, her husband and relative via WhatsApp after he went abroad. We received the complaint on Thursday evening and a case has been registered based on the complaint,” the DySP said.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp