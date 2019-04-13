Home States Kerala

UDF deploys senior leaders and MLAs for Wayanad campaign

Published: 13th April 2019 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: The UDF is attempting to compensate for Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s absence from the campaign scene in Wayanad by deploying the tallest state leaders as well as MLAs to woo voters at the booth-level. While UDF MLAs will lead the campaign in their respective Assembly segments under Wayanad constituency, senior leaders will engage with voters in the remaining segments.

While Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala will participate in house-level meetings on April 14, Minister from Punjab and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu will address rallies in the constituency the following day. KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran will address various rallies on April 18. UDF election committee general convener Sadiqali Shihab Thangal will address rallies on April 13 and 14 in Wayanad. He will also address voters in Thiruvambady Assembly segment on April 18. KPCC former president V M Sudheeran will address rallies on April 13. 

AICC secretary Himanshu Vyas (April 15), Karnataka Minister UT Khader (April 13), Sevadal national chairman Lalji Desai, Mahila Congress national general secretary Shameena Shafeeq, state president Lathika Subhash and K N A Khader MLA are the other leaders who will be deployed for campaigning.

