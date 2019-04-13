UDF Kasargod candidate Unnithan’s bid to foment religious sentiments amounts to MCC breach

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Now, after Suresh Gopi, UDF candidate in Kasargod Rajmohan Unnithan could be in trouble for raising Sabarimala issue during campaigning. At a poll meeting in Aravanchal, Payyanur on April 8, Unnithan attacked the Chief Minister for “destroying the celibacy of Ayyappan” by “allowing two women to enter Sabarimala”. “People are sad and angry about it. (The CM will) see the anger soon,” he said.

District electoral officer D Sajith Babu said Unnithan has been found prima facie guilty of Model Code of Conduct(MCC) violation. “I am forwarding the report to the chief electoral officer for appropriate action,” he said.

Kalliasseri MLA and LDF Kasargod parliament mandalam secretary T V Rajesh filed a complaint with the district electoral officer accusing Unnithan of MCC breach.“Unnithan appealed to the voters to vote for him by arousing religious feelings and misinterpreting the SC order on Sabarimala,” it said. Unnithan posted a video on FB aimed at fomenting Muslim sentiments, Rajesh said. He also submitted a copy of the video.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Sajith Babu sought reports from ADM, who is the MCC nodal officer; district information officer and Cyber Cell to check the video clip’s veracity.

Sources said the nodal officers found Unnithan prima facie guilty. Unnithan can be heard saying: “The people are sad and angry the Chief Minister was ready to destroy Ayyappan’s celibacy. There is gender equality in Sabarimala but the CM failed to apprise the SC. He will be served with a notice seeking explanation for his speeches, officers said.

EC serves notice on Premachandran

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Election Commission (EC) has served a show-cause notice on UDF Kollam candidate NK Premachandran, on a complaint that he hurt religious sentiments. Premachandran while campaigning the other day had alleged the LDF Government attempted to take women to mosques just like it did in the case of Sabarimala. CPM state committee member K Varadarajan said the speech was meant to hurt religious feelings. The District Collector examined video footage of the speech before serving notice.