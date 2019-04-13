Home States Kerala

Kerala Wakf Board graft charges: Probe ordered

The complainant alleged that senior members of the Kerala State Wakf Board including CEO BM Jamal and chairman Sayeedali Kutty of severe corruption.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court has directed the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to register an FIR and conduct investigation into the alleged corruption in Kerala State Wakf Board (KSWB). It was following a complaint filed by Thrikkakara native Abdul Salam, the court ordered a probe against KSWB former office-bearers on Thursday.

Allegations levelled against CEO, others

The complainant had raised allegations against KSWB CEO BM Jamal, chairman Sayeedali Kutty and members Sainudheen and Mayeen Haji. 

It was in 2016, the complainant approached the court against the accused stating severe corruption in KSWB. According to the complainant, several plots belonging to KSWB in Ernakulam and Idukki districts were sold illegally. To carry out similar corruption, no registers detailing the properties of KSWB were maintained. Similarly, the fund of KSWB was transferred from a public sector bank to a private bank for gaining more profit.

Following the complaint, VACB conducted a quick verification and recommended departmental-level action against Jamal. However, the decision was taken not to register a case.  The petitioner approached the court seeking a direction against accepting the VACB report deciding not to register a case against the accused. After hearing the sides, the court ordered the VACB to register a case and carry out a detailed investigation.

