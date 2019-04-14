Home States Kerala

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Pakistan bogey is no-brainer in Kerala known for peaceful coexistence

Ahead of the general elections, the hyper nationalistic ventilation against India's neighbour has got far less takers due to places that have ‘Pakisthan’ attached to their names.

Published: 14th April 2019 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

EVM voting

Electronic Voting Machines inside a polling station. (File photo| EPS)

By Shan AS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Pakistan has for long has played a pivotal role in shaping India’s political discourse. The run-up to the Lok Sabha elections is also witnessing the same pattern with Pakistan being one of the focal points of the election campaign, especially that of the BJP.

The saffron party sees red in anything that has got a Pakistan tag to it. However, in Kerala, this hyper-nationalistic ventilation has got far less takers than the north Indian states which is best exemplified by the existence of seven places that have ‘Pakisthan’ attached to their names. Pakisthankavala, Pakistanpeedika and Pakistanmukku (in fact there are five such places). 

Situated less than half-a-kilometre from Venjaramoodu in Thiruvananthapuram lies a Pakistanmukku.

As the town is developing rapidly, the growth is now taking place along the fringes and Pakistanmukku has become a busy centre housing scores of shops and other business establishments.

The residents of the area do not know how the place got its unique name and they are least bothered about it too.

ALSO READ| Pakistanmukku name change on cards

“From my childhood days the place has borne the name,” said CPI(M) MLA DK Murali, who represents Vamanapuram constituency. Vamanapuram constituency has two Pakistanmukku - the other ones near Kallara, which is situated some 40 km from Thiruvananthapuram.

The other places with a Pakistan touch to it are Pakistankavala in Vazhoor panchayat in Kottayam district, Pakistanpeedika near Kannavom in Kannur and Pakistanmukku (one more in Thiruvananthapuram and two in Kollam districts).

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The MLA said the place might have got the name because of the concentration of the people from the Muslim community.

“I guess so, but I am not sure,” he said. “Now, though we now have people from various communities and they all live together harmoniously,” he added.

At a time when the rechristening of cities have become a norm elsewhere in the country, Murali said there has been no demands from any corners to change the names of the places.

“People are proud of the names of their place. It’s part of their legacy. There is no plan or demand to change their names.”

However, slowly there are different opinions emerging, especially from the millennials, on the names. Different reasons are being given for it and the opinions reflect the opinion maker’s political convictions too. 

What’s in a name!

Seven places in the state have ‘Pakistan’ attached to their names. Pakistankavala, Pakistanpeedika and Pakistanmukku (in fact there are five such places)

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Pakistan connection Pakisthankavala Pakistanpeedika Pakistanmukku India elections Kerala Pakistan name towns General Elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp