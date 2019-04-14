Home States Kerala

Sabarimala temple: Preparations complete for ‘Vishukani’ darshan

While the he sreekovil opens on Monday for ‘Vishukani’ darshan for devotees between 4 am and 6 am, he thantri will perform ‘brahmakalasa pooja’ at the temple mandapam at 10 am.

Published: 14th April 2019 01:58 AM

Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala

Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala (File Photo)

By PT Mohanan Pillai
Express News Service

SABARIMALA:Preparations have been completed for the auspicious ‘Vishukani’ darshan at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple scheduled to be held on Monday.For darshan, the idol of Lord Ayyappa will be decorated with flowers and traditional attire. Fruits will be kept on a golden vessel in front of the idol, before the sreekovil’s closure on Sunday.

The sreekovil will be opened on Monday for ‘Vishukani’ darshan for devotees between 4 am and 6 am. The devotees will be offered coins after the darshan by thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru.At the Malikappuram Devi temple, ‘Vishukani’ darshan will be available between 4 am and 6 am. The temple melsanthi will offer coins to devotees after darshan. Special rituals Kalabhabhishekam will be the special ritual to be performed at the Lord Ayyappa temple as part of the Vishu festival. The thantri will perform ‘brahmakalasa pooja’ at the temple mandapam in the presence of melsanthi Vasudevan Nampoothiri at 10 am.

Kalabhabhishekam on the idol of Lord Ayyappa will be performed during uchcha pooja after the procession carrying the brahmakalasam led by the thantri circumambulates the sreekovil. Udayasthamana pooja, padi pooja and pushpabhishekam will also be performed on Monday.

Sahasrakalasam, Laksharchana Special rituals Sahasrakalasam and Laksharchana will be performed on April 16. The thantri will perform kalasa pooja at sopanam on the south of the sreekovil on April 15. The ritual will conclude with kalasabhishekam on the idol of Lord Ayyappa during uchcha pooja .The hill shrine will be closed on April 19 at 10 pm after athazha pooja and harivarsanam.

