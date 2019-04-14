WhatsApp groups come to government job seekers’ aid in Kerala

Gopika IS By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A government job is the dream of any average Malayalee. Thousands make a living out of giving preparation classes for the exams of Kerala Public Service Commission because there will never be a dearth of students. Aiding these job seekers now are hundreds of WhatsApp groups sharing messages on job opportunities in the government sector and the public sector undertakings.

Vineeth Sugathan is a staff at the Pangode Military Canteen. The 24 year old also has a WhatsApp group focussed on job opportunities, where job opportunities in Kerala appear in his group which has 200 members, all job aspirants. They only have one admin in most cases and the admin will be the only one posting in the group. The posts will be made only regarding opportunities and are forwarded after confirmation from similar groups sharing the information. Users can join the group through link provided in the messages forwarded from these groups.

“I may not have time to check all the notifications going through various web sites and pages. I am sure most people won’t and WhatsApp is handy. I was and am part of a few such groups and decided to make one of my own. I wanted to help as many people as possible in getting jobs. For that they actually need to be aware of the opportunities, the exams and the interviews.

Someone from my group will start another group and we will spread the information,” said Vineeth. They also take extra care to make sure that there are no fake news and Vineeth himself has taken many of the exams that they share details about. Other than job opportunities, the probable questions for PSC and current affairs, news of the day are all shared to help a job aspirant prepare.

The source groups are a dedicated set of people who are trying to get the news of opportunities to maximum number of people in a convenient and timely manner. Saritha RL, a PSC trainer and a member of one such group said “There are many mediums creating awareness about the jobs to the aspirants and it is a wonderful thing to do. There is a smart phone boom and even the data is not expensive anymore which means students have more resources at their disposal. However, combining all the necessary information is not easy and many may not take the effort or have the time to do it. In these cases, groups such as this are very useful,” she said.