Home States Kerala

A year on, employees left standing at workplace

Though the govt amended the KSCEA last year, several renowned shops in the state flout directives, denying staff seating facilities

Published: 15th April 2019 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the Kerala government amendment, a year ago, to the Kerala Shops and Commercial Establishments Act directing the commercial establishments to provide sitting facilities to the women employees, several renowned shops in the state are flouting the directives. 
When Express spoke with some of the employees of renowned textile firms in Kochi they said that they were denied seating facility inside the firm. According to the employees, the amendment made to the KSCEA is only on the paper. 

“Though the company provided some chairs after the amendment in the Act we are still forced to stand whole day inside the shop. We are not even in a position to question it as we are afraid of losing job. Most of the employees have leg pain and other issues. The chairs that are arranged in some shops are just an eyewash in order to escape from the labour department,” said a woman employee in Kochi on condition of anonymity.
‘Curbs on using toilets ’
According to the workers, the situation is not just about Kochi city alone but other parts of the state too. “Some of our friends who are working in other firms have a similar experience. Some firms have set up restrictions for the staff to use the toilets. But no one is ready to come up and speak against it as they are all worried about the job security,” said another employee.

It was last year, the government had decided to amend the Kerala Shops and Commercial Establishments Act to prevent sexual harassment against women employees and ensure the establishments provide sitting facilities for their employees in the shops. 

“We are really worried about the response from the employees as many are still forced to stand from morning to evening. We have already prepared a questionnaire and that will be distributed to each such employees in the state. Based on the report we will file a case against the firms who flout the rules. 
“Since we are not going to reveal the name of the employees, it will not affect them. We are also planning to launch the right to sit campaign by associating with ‘Penkoottu’, a group working for the rights of women employees based in Kozhikkode,” said P Viji Secretary of Asangatitha Meghala Thozhilali Union (AMTU). 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp