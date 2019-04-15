AICC yet to take call on Priyanka Gandhi taking on PM Modi in Varanasi: KC Venugopal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid speculations that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on Sunday said the Congress has not taken any decision yet on her candidature from any constituency.

Responding to queries in a meet-the-press programme at Kesari Memorial Journalism Trust here, he said neither the BJP nor the NDA will win any seat from Kerala in the Lok Sabha elections, and added the BJP was never serious on the Sabarimala issue.

He said if the BJP was serious on the issue, the party could have brought an ordinance to overcome the Supreme Court judgment.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Venugopal said the Congress has all along been with the devotees on the Sabarimala issue and added that the party will try to bring in a piece of legislation if it comes to power at the Centre.

The AICC general secretary said that an alternative government will be formed at the Centre instead of the NDA Government.

He said the Prime Minister invoking the Sabarimala issue in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu is unfounded as the BJP was never serious and committed to the issue and reiterated that the Congress has always been with the devotees.

Venugopal said the Muslim League is a highly secular party and added the comments of the BJP president on the Muslim League showed his level of thinking. Venugopal said the UDF will sweep the polls in the state and added the presence of Rahul Gandhi in the election fray from Wayanad will catalyse the UDF victory in the state.

He said there is anger among the people across the country against the Narendra Modi Government on the false commitments given to the people of the country and added people are waiting to throw the government out of power.

He lashed out at the state government and said the ire of the people will be reflected in the election results.