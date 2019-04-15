Home States Kerala

AICC yet to take call on Priyanka Gandhi taking on PM Modi in Varanasi: KC Venugopal

The AICC general secretary said that an alternative government will be formed at the Centre instead of the NDA Government. 

Published: 15th April 2019 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid speculations that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on Sunday said the Congress has not taken any decision yet on her candidature from any constituency.

Responding to queries in a meet-the-press programme at Kesari Memorial Journalism Trust here, he said neither the BJP nor the NDA will win any seat from Kerala in the Lok Sabha elections, and added the BJP was never serious on the Sabarimala issue.

He said if the BJP was serious on the issue, the party could have brought an ordinance to overcome the Supreme Court judgment. 

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Venugopal said the Congress has all along been with the devotees on the Sabarimala issue and added that the party will try to bring in a piece of legislation if it comes to power at the Centre. 

The AICC general secretary said that an alternative government will be formed at the Centre instead of the NDA Government. 

He said the Prime Minister invoking the Sabarimala issue in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu is unfounded as the BJP was never serious and committed to the issue and reiterated that the Congress has always been with the devotees.

Venugopal said the Muslim League is a highly secular party and added the comments of the BJP president on the Muslim League showed his level of thinking. Venugopal said the UDF will sweep the polls in the state and added the presence of Rahul Gandhi in the election fray from Wayanad will catalyse the UDF victory in the state. 

He said there is anger among the people across the country against the Narendra Modi Government on the false commitments given to the people of the country and added people are waiting to throw the government out of power.

He lashed out at the state government and said the ire of the people will be reflected in the election results. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Narendra Modi K C Venugopal Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp