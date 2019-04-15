Boy drowns in waterfall

Home States Kerala

Published: 15th April 2019

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A 17-year-old boy drowned in Pathangayam waterfalls near Anakkampoyil near Kolenchery here on Sunday. The deceased Is Ishakh, son of Sajudheen of Thirurangadi in Malappuram district. 
The police said the boy was among 15 students of Karanthur Markaz College, Kunnamagalam. “The students reached the waterfall along with a teacher as part of their study tour. The mishap occurred in the morning when Ishakh entered the water along with other children. The boy got trapped in the current while he was taking a bath. Though his friends and the teacher made an attempt to save the victim, his life could not be saved,” said the police.
The body was later fished out and shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital mortuary. The Kolenchery police registered a case in the incident.

Comments

