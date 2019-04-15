CPM sees red over BJP invoking Sabarimala in the polls

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has alleged a political agenda against the BJP for using the Sabarimala issue as a major poll plank in the state. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi making statements invoking Sabarimala issue is a part of this move,” alleged CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

At a meet-the-press, organised by the Kesari Memorial Journalist Trust here on Sunday, Kodiyeri said it’s a move by the party as all other campaign issues they raised have failed to connect with the people. “Sabarimala is not a major issue in the polls. However, as the campaigns are about to end, the saffron party is trying to make it an issue,” said Kodiyeri.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“If they had any such intentions, the union government could have intervened any time,” he added. Responding to questions, the CPM state chief said, “the Muslim League is a religion based party. However the INL, which is currently with the Left front, does not have such a character”.

