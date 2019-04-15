Home States Kerala

Kuruppampady bids adieu to its favourite son

Thousands including those at the helm of the state’s cultural, political and social circles, thronged the cathedral to pay homage.

Published: 15th April 2019

Former additional chief secretary D Babu Paul being laid to rest with full state honours at the St Mary’s Cathedral Church at Kuruppampady on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Scholar, writer, orator and an able administrator - Kuruppampady’s favourite son, former additional chief secretary Dr D Babu Paul, was laid to rest with full state honours and religious ceremonials at the St Mary’s Cathedral, Kuruppampady, on Sunday. He was interred in the same tomb as his mother, Mariyam. Thousands including those at the helm of the state’s cultural, political and social circles, thronged the cathedral to pay homage.

The funeral services at the cathedral, which began at 2:30 pm, were led by Catholicos Baselios Thomas I. On completion of the service, the Kerala Police paid official honours to the deceased, prior to burial. 
The funeral was conducted after the public paid their last respects, at the residence of a close relative, Ammini Davis, where his mortal remains were kept since 11 am. According to his close relatives, it was  Babu Paul’s desire to be buried in the family crypt at Kuruppampady church. “He wanted to be buried next to his mother, whose grave is in this church. He always wanted to be laid to rest here,” said one of his relatives.

Union Minister of State for Tourism Alphons Kannanthanam, CPM politburo member M A Baby, Innocent, MLAs Mathew T Thomas,  Eldho Abraham, Eldhose Kunnappilly and P T Thomas, TELK chairman N C Mohanan, Kerala Congress (M) working chairman P J Joseph and various senior leaders attended the funeral service.

Major Archbishop of the Catholic Church Mar George Alencherry remembered Babu Paul as a pious servant of Christ, and a learned scholar. 
After the funeral, a condolence meeting was held at the Cathedral. Catholicos Baselious Thomas I, Justice

K T Thomas, P J Joseph, and former minister T U Kuruvilla remembered Babu Paul, at the meeting. Paul’s brother K Roy Paul, daughter Mariam Joseph, son Cheriyan C Paul, other family members and residents of Kuruppampady took part in the meeting, which saw a large number of attendees.

