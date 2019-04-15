M B Rajesh pays courtesy call on Sabarimala former melsanthi

A Satish By

PALAKKAD: With Sabarimala occupying the centre stage in the run-up to polls, Palakkad Lok Sabha constituency LDF candidate M B Rajesh called on Sabarimala temple former melsanthi T M Unnikrishnan Namboodiri at his residence at Cherpulassery on the eve of the Vishu festival. Though Rajesh spent some time with Unnikrishnan Namboodiri, the topic of Sabarimala was never broached.

Subsequently, Unnikrishnan Namboodiri honoured him with a ponnada. He also gave him the ‘prasadam’ of the Ayyappan temple at Cherpulassery - ‘ela ada’ and plantain and some coins as Vishu ‘kaineetam’.

Rajesh said in a lighter vein if he had given any Vishu ‘kaineetam’, it would amount to a breach of the election code of conduct. He also interacted with the family members of Unnikrishnan Namboodiri. Later, Rajesh told reporters his visit to the house of Unnikrishnan Namboodiri had no connection with the Sabarimala issue and it was only a friendly visit. On the BJP raking up the Sabarimala issue in the polls, Rajesh said it won’t influence the outcome. He said the BJP had no other issue at hand.

Unnikrishnan Namboodiri termed it a courtesy call. He said the traditions, customs and rituals in the Sabarimala temple should be protected and it should be continued in the same manner. CPM area committee secretary K B Subash, local secretary K Nandakumar, M Siju and Hamza Karalmanna accompanied Rajesh.