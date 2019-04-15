Home States Kerala

Model Child protection protocol in cold storage

The report, if properly taken up by the departments concerned, would have prevented the tragic murder of the seven-year-old boy by his mother’s friend at Thodupuzha.

Published: 15th April 2019 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The model child protection protocol formulated in December 2014 during the tenure of the Oommen Chandy government following the recommendations of the Shafeeq committee report is in cold storage. The report, if properly taken up by the departments concerned, would have prevented the tragic murder of the seven-year-old boy by his mother’s friend at Thodupuzha.
Dr M K Muneer, deputy leader of Opposition who was the Minister of Social Justice and one of the pioneers in producing a model protocol for child protection, told Express “The report was produced after an in-depth study which touched every aspect of child abuse and violence. This includes domestic violence and abuse and if the present government and the officials concerned had taken more care in this, we could have saved a precious life.”

He said, “We have implemented this after a detailed study on the trauma faced by S Shafeek - a five-year-old boy who was attacked by his own father along with his stepmother and was later taken care of by a woman named Ragini. The government should develop such a culture wherein more people like Ragini help and support such deprived children.”

The model protocol on child protection states child abuse is preventable and the measures taken include identification of vulnerable families and those affected by other forms of vulnerability. According to the report, mass awareness campaigns on child protection are needed as it can draw public attention to the problems and motivate changes in norms, practices and behaviours harmful to children.
The report also called upon the POCSO cell of Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights( KSCPCR) to produce short films and advertisements on promotion of POCSO Act and proper timeline was designated in the report which needs to be implemented. Unfortunately, the agencies concerned are found wanting in implementing these guidelines leading to more and more abuses.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp