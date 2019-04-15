Home States Kerala

National Medical College Network inches closer towards implementation

Health Dept accords administrative sanction to project; also issues direction to form an administrative committee and a content development committee at T’Puram GMC

Published: 15th April 2019 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nearly two years after its launch, the National Medical College Network (NMCN) is on its way to implementation.

In the latest development, the Health Department, while granting administrative sanction to the project, also issued a direction to form an administrative committee and a content development committee at Government Medical College (GMC), Thiruvananthapuram, which is the Regional Resource Centre (RRC) for NMCN’s implementation in Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep. The move comes on the request of the NMCN nodal officer.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MHFW) had launched the project in June 2017. 
“The Ministry came out with the project for interlinking India’s medical colleges to facilitate e-Education and National Rural Telemedicine Network for e-healthcare delivery. A month after its launch, the state also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with MHFW. However, nothing further happened,” said a Health Department officer. 

‘There was no clarity’
The officer blamed the lack of clarity on NMCN’s implementation for the delay in its execution.

“Since July, 2017, the state submitted a slew of representations seeking clarity on the implementation of NMCN. However, the authorities concerned never responded,” the officer said.

“In January this year, all of a sudden, we received a letter from the NMCN nodal officer requesting administrative sanction for setting up an RRC at the Thiruvananthapuram GMC and constitution of an administrative committee and a content development committee for its implementation,” said the officer. 

Now, as per an order, an administrative committee, having the director of Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), Thiruvananthapuram; the director of Sree Chithra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) and the principal of GMC, Thiruvananthapuram as members and the NMCN nodal officer as the convener, has been formed. 

The committee can constitute a content development committee with faculty drawn from the RCC, SCTIMST, GMC and having representation from diagnostic, clinical and paramedical specialities by nomination.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Medical College Network

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp