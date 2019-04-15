Home States Kerala

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rubber heartland Kottayam has pollsters in tizzy

While the UDF has fielded Thomas Chazhikadan,  the LDF put up V N Vasavan, with P C Thomas contesting as the NDA candidate.

Published: 15th April 2019 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: As has been the case throughout, the high-profile Kottayam LS constituency - that occupies the pride of place in central Travancore and which has witnessed several keenly- fought electoral battles - is the setting for a spirited three-cornered contest involving the UDF, LDF and the NDA in the coming polls.

While the UDF has fielded Thomas Chazhikadan,  the LDF put up V N Vasavan, with P C Thomas contesting as the NDA candidate. Beyond the poll dynamics, the unrelenting summer heat is something the candidates and the parties indeed have to factor in. Travelling across the district, one comes municipalities and villages baking under the fierce sun.

This comes at a time when the poll campaign has peaked.

The ‘Meenachood’ (scorching heat in the Malayalam month of Meenam)  impact is such that majority of the candidates have stopped campaign tours on board open vehicles during 11 am-3 pm when the atmospheric temperature peaks. However, the punishing heat has failed to dumb down voters who look forward to the democratic exercise to have their say on major issues affecting them.  

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

But  a familiar face, who rode like a colossus during the elections held in the last 70 years, will sadly be missed at the hustings this time - Kerala Congress(M) supremo, the late, K M Mani - who set a national record by being the longest serving MLA with an unbroken tenure.

K M Mani’s demise had disrupted campaigning in the district for a couple of days and his absence is quite likely to affect the poll scenario.

Since the voters in central Travancore are comparatively politically aware, they will consider a range of issues, before heading to the polls. This was evident from the  heated discussions at the Thirunakkara taxistand here.

 “The Narendra Modi Government has broken the back of the taxi drivers.” said, Sajan Philip, a taxi driver. 

Biju Joseph, a farmer, from Meenachil near Pala, is disappointed issues like fall in rubber prices are not getting importance. “Rubber farmers to a certain extent were satisfied with the incentive scheme introduced by  former Finance Minister K M Mani, which ensured at least Rs 150 per kg for rubber. Many of the farmers are not getting subsidy amount for quite a while, which will certainly reflect in the election in the heartland of rubber,” he said.

Owing to the grave situation encountered by them, traders are actively seeking a change of guard at the Centre. Since, the NDA is not a major force in Kottayam, the choice is between the UDF and the LDF. But, considering the general talk that the Left will extend its support to the Congress at the Centre to keep Team Modi away from power, the contest is a bit tough in Kottayam, as the voters are keeping their cards close to the chest till D-Day.

Candidates of the three major political fronts are focusing more on development, with the UDF highlighting the national projects brought In a constituency where Christian voters, especially Roman Catholics, have the upper hand, communal equations too will prove crucial. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kottayam LS constituency Lok Sabha elections General Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp