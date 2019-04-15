Sabarimala row: Culprits will not go scot-free, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By UNI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Monday that 'those who commit crime will not go scot-free',while referring the arrest of devotees mainly RSS and BJP men during the Sabarimala agitation.

Speaking at an election campaign at Kattakkada here, the Chief Minister said: "Don't think that a person can commit a crime just because his party is in power."

Mentioning the recent judicial custody of NDA candidate from Kozhikode, Prakash Babu, he further said the cases against him were filed much before his candidature.

Indiscriminate action would be taken against those who were involved in violence in the name of Sabarimala, he stated The Government was committed to provide protection to devotees, he further stated.

Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was spreading lies on Sabarimala during his election campaigns in other states, he said, the PM was tarnishing the image of Kerala.

The Chief Minister, who attacked Mr Modi on Sunday, repeated his criticism against him on Monday's election campaign also in Kattakkada.

Referring the BJP's plan to play Sabarimala card in the elections, the Kerala Chief Minister the Model Code of Conduct was applicable to Prime Minister Narendra Modi also.

He was reacting to the Prime Minister's election campaign in Mangluru where Mr Modi said people who take the name of Lord Ayyappa were being booked and jailed by the 'Communist Government' in Kerala.

In a democratic system, the State Government was bound to implement the apex court's verdict allowing the entry for women of all ages into Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala.

He also urged the PM Modi to refrain from spreading lies on Sabarimala and the State Government.

Now, the BJP is planning to raise Sabarimala issue for polarising people eyeing electoral benefit, he further alleged.