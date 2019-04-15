Home States Kerala

Sabarimala row: Culprits will not go scot-free, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Mentioning the recent judicial custody of NDA candidate from Kozhikode, Prakash Babu, he further said the cases against him were filed much before his candidature.

Published: 15th April 2019 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 11:39 PM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By UNI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Monday that 'those who commit crime will not go scot-free',while referring the arrest of devotees mainly RSS and BJP men during the Sabarimala agitation.

Speaking at an election campaign at Kattakkada here, the Chief Minister said: "Don't think that a person can commit a crime just because his party is in power."

Mentioning the recent judicial custody of NDA candidate from Kozhikode, Prakash Babu, he further said the cases against him were filed much before his candidature.

Indiscriminate action would be taken against those who were involved in violence in the name of Sabarimala, he stated The Government was committed to provide protection to devotees, he further stated.

Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was spreading lies on Sabarimala during his election campaigns in other states, he said, the PM was tarnishing the image of Kerala.

The Chief Minister, who attacked Mr Modi on Sunday, repeated his criticism against him on Monday's election campaign also in Kattakkada.

Referring the BJP's plan to play Sabarimala card in the elections, the Kerala Chief Minister the Model Code of Conduct was applicable to Prime Minister Narendra Modi also.

He was reacting to the Prime Minister's election campaign in Mangluru where Mr Modi said people who take the name of Lord Ayyappa were being booked and jailed by the 'Communist Government' in Kerala.

In a democratic system, the State Government was bound to implement the apex court's verdict allowing the entry for women of all ages into Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala.

He also urged the PM Modi to refrain from spreading lies on Sabarimala and the State Government.

Now, the BJP is planning to raise Sabarimala issue for polarising people eyeing electoral benefit, he further alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan RSS BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Minister of State for Information Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore. | PTI File Photo
Rajyavardhan Rathore files for nomination from Jaipur
Gallery
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp