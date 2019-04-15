Home States Kerala

Sparks fly as electrified campaign ignites pooram land

On Sunday, as Rajaji Thomas’ election campaign passed through the Nattika Assembly segment, Prasanna K B of Nedupuzha kole padavu told Express about the hardships encountered.

Published: 15th April 2019 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

Statistically speaking, Thrissur LS seat can be called a CPI pocket borough since it has sent Communists to the Lok Sabha not less than 10 times in the 16 Parliament polls held so far.  But this time around with CPI’s Rajaji Mathew Thomas pitted against DCC chief T N Prathapan and NDA’s actor-turned- Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi, the likely outcome can indeed defy prediction.

Other than this, against the backdrop of the mid-August floods, which left a trail of death and destruction, with Thrissur being one of the worst hit, the hustings will be a tough call for the candidates seeking the mandate.  Prathapan, though, is banking on the electorate’s desire for change while Suresh Gopi is seeking votes on the plank of being given the chance to serve the people.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

On Sunday, as Rajaji Thomas’ election campaign passed through the Nattika Assembly segment, Prasannan K B of Nedupuzha kole padavu told Express about the hardships encountered by paddy farmers in the district.

“Kole fields always yield a good harvest. But this time around, out of the 900 acre in Nedupuzha we managed to cultivate paddy on only 200 acre of land as we didn’t get the support to replace or fix the damaged motor pumps,” he said. 

Several motor pumps here were destroyed after the fields got inundated, but the issues faced by farmers remained unaddressed.

“We also have the traditional ‘petti-para’ for dewatering  kole lands, but it cannot be used since the KSEB stopped giving connection for it. Despite repeated applications,  sitting MP C N Jayadevan failed to give the nod for getting new motor pumps,” he said.

But Rafeeq, who sells fish from a make shift outlet at Mulayam Junction in Mannuthy-Kuthiran on NH 544, sees things differently. According to him, Rajaji is sure to win and it will prove a game changer as it will resolve the impasse over the NH widening work. 

Sobha from Ollur, however, is not bothered about the poll outcome. “Suresh Gopi is one of my favourite actors and I will vote for him,” she said.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha polls 2019 General elections 2019 Lok Sabha elections LS seat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp