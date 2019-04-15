Home States Kerala

Two, attempting to save baby squirrel from a well, lose lives

Suresh, an IT company employee, is survived by wife Sowmya and mother Vishalamma. Surendran is survived by wife Sangeetha, daughter Ananya and mother Ammini.

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Reminding us that kindness, perhaps the biggest virtue of humanity, is still not completely lost in our world, two people sacrificed their lives in an attempt to save a baby squirrel from a well at Koppam, Thrithala, near here on Sunday. Condition of a third person is serious.

Suresh, 42, and Surendran, 36, were the deceased. Krishnankutty, 30, the latter’s brother, is in hospital.
The incident happened at 9 am when Suresh got into the well near his house to save a baby squirrel which had fallen into it. He was trying to save the tiny animal by clinging on to a rope tied to the pump, but slipped and fell into the nine-foot deep well, which had one foot of water. He suffered breathlessness, became unconscious and died.

On hearing the commotion, neighbour Surendran and later Krishnankutty got into the well to save Suresh and experienced breathlessness. Krishnankutty was rescued by the local residents, but he again went in. Local residents and the Koppam police rushed to the spot and retrieved the trio, but by then two of them had died.

