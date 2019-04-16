Home States Kerala

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Anil Antony to handle Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad Twitter account

The Twitter handle, according to Anil Antony, would cater to the needs of the Kerala media and announce programmes.

Published: 16th April 2019 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Anil Antony, son of former Defence Minister A.K. Antony, on Tuesday said he will be managing the Wayanad-specific Twitter account of Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

"Rahul Gandhi's office has started a new Twitter account - RG-Wayanad. His office has given me the task of managing it till May 23," said Anil, an IT professional.

ALSO READ: As political temperature hots up in Wayanad, deluge displaced await safer relocation

It would include the Malayalam translation of @RahulGandhi tweets, statements and messages pertaining to Wayanad in Kerala.

Gandhi is contesting the Lok Sabha election from both Wayanad and Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

