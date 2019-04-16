Rahul Gandhi kick-starts Lok Sabha election campaign in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrived here on Monday evening and is attending five programmes on Tuesday which includes four public programmes and a visit to the residence of departed Kerala Congress leader KM Mani at Palai.

Rahul inaugurated the election rally of Kollam Lok Sabha candidate NK Premachandran and Mavelikkara candidate Kodikunnil Suresh at Pathanapuram. He lashed out at the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and said that the Nyay programme of the Congress party will remove poverty from the country. Incidentally, he did not utter a word against the Left government in the state or against the CPM.

He did not mention anything on Sabarimala also. It may be noted that Rahul Gandhi had after submitting his nomination in Wayanad stated that he will not speak a word against the CPM during his electioneering in the state.

AICC president will attend a public programme at Pathanamthitta for the election campaign of UDF candidate Anto Antony at KK Nair stadium. Rahul Gandhi will reach Pala St Thomas College ground by 1pm and will drive down to the residence of departed Kerala Congress leader KM Mani.

He will address the public programme at Alappuzha municipal stadium at 3 pm for the campaign of UDF Alappuzha Lok Sabha candidate Shanimol Usman and will fly back to Thiruvannathapuram. He will address the election campaign of Shashi Tharoor at 5pm at the Central stadium and will head towards Kannur in the evening.

Rahul Gandhi will meet the UDF leaders of Kasargod, Kannur and Kozhikode districts at Sadhoo Kalayana mandapam at 7.30 am. He will travel to Wayanad and attend public programmes at Sultan Bathery and Tiruvambadi. Rahul will also address gatherings at Wandoor and Trithala.