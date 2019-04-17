Home States Kerala

Belief, faith of people will be protected: Rahul Gandhi

Without referring to Sabarimala, he said the Congress supports the rights of the people in belief, faith, customs and traditions.

Rahul Gandhi, along with KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, Ramesh Chennithala, Shashi Tharoor and Adoor Prakash, waves to the crowd | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Sending out a clear political message to the Left and the saffron party in Kerala, Congress president Rahul Gandhi made it a point not to utter a word against the Left, the main opponent in the state. Going one step further he even had a word of praise for the LDF while speaking in Alappuzha.  Launching his whirlwind tour in the state on Tuesday, Rahul said belief and faith are the rights of the people and promised that they would be protected. 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi meeting Kuttiyamma,
wife of KC (M) leader K M Mani, who passed
away last week |  vishnu prathap

Without referring to Sabarimala, he said the Congress supports the rights of the people in belief, faith, customs and traditions. “I can differentiate between the RSS and the Left. Of course, we are fighting against the Left in Kerala. But, the Left has never done what the RSS is doing to the country. The Left has never tried to control the constitutional institutions of the country and they never questioned the Constitution,” Rahul said . He made it a point to mention the name of Shashi Tharoor time and again, obviously to further promote him among the voters. 

India is not just one idea
Silencing his critics for contesting from south India, Rahul said he chose South India as he wanted to give a message that India was not just a single idea or perspective. “The country is facing attack from the BJP and RSS who want just one person or one idea to rule India. But we believe Indians are made up of millions of ideas and voices to lead and govern,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Attacks Modi
Addressing campaigns across south Kerala, Rahul unleashed a major attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government. 

‘Cong aiming to bring peace, coexistence’ 

“He is the ‘chowkidar’ of some 15 persons. If the Congress is voted to power, we’ll allot `72,000 to 20 per cent of the population of the country,” Rahul said.‘’The Congress is aiming to bring peace and coexistence in the country. The BJP is trying to bring Congress ‘mukth’ Bharat. They are aiming at the annihilation of different voices. But the Congress is trying to bring the country into a single string. We are one country with different religions, castes, creed and culture,’’ he said. 

“So I have decided to contest from Wayanad to send the message of unity. We are fighting in the country for an ideology and that is of non-violence and unity. Once we come to power the Congress will present special budget for farmers and no farmer  will be put in jail in the name of bank loan,” Rahul said. 

 Rahul, who reached the state for a two-day visit on Monday night, addressed election campaigns at Pathanapuram, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. He also paid a visit to the family of Kerala Congress (M) leader K M Mani who passed away last week. On Wednesday Rahul will address poll rallies at Sulthan Bathery, Thiruvambadi, Wandoor and Thrithala. He will leave for Delhi from Coimbatore in the evening. 

Comments

