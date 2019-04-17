Brothers drown in Pathankayam falls

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Two brothers from Tanur in Malappuram district drowned in the waters of Pathankayam falls near Kodenchery, here, on Tuesday. According to the Kodenchery police, Vishnu, 20, and his brother Vishak, 17, sons of Kattungal Vasudevan, drowned after they were swept away by the strong currents while taking bath. The police were intimated of the incident around 11.15 am.

The bodies were later recovered and shifted to Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination, the police said. A case has been registered under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). “The duo had reached the falls on their own. We are investigating the matter,” said Kodenchery station house officer Suresh Babu K P.