Home States Kerala

Home Department warns of violence in six police districts after election

Palakkad and Kasargod have been placed as highly vulnerable areas due to the fear of communal flare-ups. Surprisingly, Kannur has not featured in the list of highly politically vulnerable areas.

Published: 17th April 2019 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 02:10 AM   |  A+A-

Voting, Vote, Polls, Ballot

Image used for representational purpose only

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The intel sleuths have alerted the top cops that the state might witness violence of unprecedented levels in Kasargod, Kozhikode rural, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram rural police districts after the Lok Sabha polls.  A specific input in this regard has been passed on to the Home Department, which said the clashes would be mostly between the CPM and the BJP workers. 

Palakkad and Kasargod have been placed as highly vulnerable areas due to the fear of communal flare-ups. Surprisingly, Kannur has not featured in the list of highly politically vulnerable areas.A highly-placed source told Express that the Home Department has already taken measures to curtail the political violence.

“Post-poll clashes are what we are most worried about,” the source said.“The run-up to the election has so far been smooth. This peace will prevail until the elections are over. After that, and during and after counting, we are being told that there will be serious law and order issues in six police districts across the state. We have already made plans to prevent such happenings,” the source added.

The intelligence apparatus is engaged in the process of collecting information on potential troublemakers. However, the police sources acknowledged that the warnings predict large scale violence and hence targeting a few people won’t serve the purpose.“The first priority is to identify the pockets where there are chances for violence eruption. After that, the focus will be to mobilise more forces and despatch them to the identified areas. 

“Deployment is the only option we have right now. After the election results are out, we will be able to take other steps. The poll outcome in certain constituencies will also have a bearing on the post-election scenario,” said a senior police officer. What is more unnerving for the security agencies are the possibilities of political violence turning into communal conflagration in two districts- Palakkad and Kasargod.“Kasargod and Palakkad are being constantly monitored. Areas that in the past had witnessed communal flare-ups are being specifically watched,” the police officer added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 violence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp