Home Department warns of violence in six police districts after election

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The intel sleuths have alerted the top cops that the state might witness violence of unprecedented levels in Kasargod, Kozhikode rural, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram rural police districts after the Lok Sabha polls. A specific input in this regard has been passed on to the Home Department, which said the clashes would be mostly between the CPM and the BJP workers.

Palakkad and Kasargod have been placed as highly vulnerable areas due to the fear of communal flare-ups. Surprisingly, Kannur has not featured in the list of highly politically vulnerable areas.A highly-placed source told Express that the Home Department has already taken measures to curtail the political violence.

“Post-poll clashes are what we are most worried about,” the source said.“The run-up to the election has so far been smooth. This peace will prevail until the elections are over. After that, and during and after counting, we are being told that there will be serious law and order issues in six police districts across the state. We have already made plans to prevent such happenings,” the source added.

The intelligence apparatus is engaged in the process of collecting information on potential troublemakers. However, the police sources acknowledged that the warnings predict large scale violence and hence targeting a few people won’t serve the purpose.“The first priority is to identify the pockets where there are chances for violence eruption. After that, the focus will be to mobilise more forces and despatch them to the identified areas.

“Deployment is the only option we have right now. After the election results are out, we will be able to take other steps. The poll outcome in certain constituencies will also have a bearing on the post-election scenario,” said a senior police officer. What is more unnerving for the security agencies are the possibilities of political violence turning into communal conflagration in two districts- Palakkad and Kasargod.“Kasargod and Palakkad are being constantly monitored. Areas that in the past had witnessed communal flare-ups are being specifically watched,” the police officer added.