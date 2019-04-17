Home States Kerala

‘Hypocrisy is CPM’s hallmark’

Sitharaman said AICC chief Rahul Gandhi’s decision to fight from Wayanad itself was ridiculous. 

Published: 17th April 2019 01:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 02:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KANNUR:  The idea of development is not in CPM’s agenda. Hypocrisy is their hallmark.Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said this on Tuesday while inaugurating the ‘Vijay Sankalp’ meet held in connection with the election campaign of NDA’s Kannur candidate C K Padmanabhan here. 

“Wherever there are Communist parties, there is misery and destruction. This was directly felt in the Soviet Union, Cuba, Venezuela and even in Indian states like West Bengal and Tripura,” Sitharaman said.

She said hypocrisy was stamped all over in CPM’s activities. “They say one thing at one place and will do some other thing at another place. They will speak against Congress in Kerala and will fight with them in the rest of the country. And since both parties are of the same nature, they are able to work together,” she said. 

Sitharaman said AICC chief Rahul Gandhi’s decision to fight from Wayanad itself was ridiculous. 
“CPM which will fight against Rahul in Wayanad, will work together with him after the election,” she said. “Congress says Wayanad will open its gates to South India. But, the fact is Rahul has fled from Amethi fearing a defeat at the hands of BJP there,” Sitharaman said.

She said Kannur’s social condition was different from other Kerala districts. “Kannur is the centre of CPM’s criminal activities in Kerala. This should be changed,” she said. BJP state cell coordinator K Ranjith presided over the meet, in which Padmanabhan, BJP district president P Sathyaprakash, Karshakamorcha leader P C Mohanan, A Damodaran, V V Chandran and K K Vinod Kumar also spoke on the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp