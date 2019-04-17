Home States Kerala

KSRTC revamp: Chairman submits recommendations to government

 The crisis in the KSRTC is increasing day by day with the cancellation of schedules in various depots and the delay in disbursing pensions. 

Published: 17th April 2019 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

KSRTC

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The crisis in the KSRTC is increasing day by day with the cancellation of schedules in various depots and the delay in disbursing pensions. Taking into consideration some of the issues which are adding to the financial burden of the corporation, KSRTC chairman K R Jyothilal had submitted various recommendations to the Transport Minister as part of the revamp.

In order to cut down expenses the chairman has directed to implement a few changes in the KSRTC, including deploying maximum number of services, achieving higher fuel efficiency by covering a distance of 4.5 km per litre, reducing the number of mechanical staff to 1 - 2 for a bus, terminating all empanelled staffs from the corporation, reshuffling the ministerial staffs to other sections in the corporation and shifting the management staffs to operation and administration department.    

“A list of recommendations in order to overcome the financial crisis of KSRTC has been submitted to the government. The final decision regarding those recommendations which have to be approved by the Minister will only be considered after the elections,” said Jyothilal. 

Currently, there are many buses in the corporation which have been kept idle in various depots. Also, the former employees of KSRTC who usually receive their pension by the fifth of every month have not yet received it till Monday. The corporation officer informed the KSRTC had started disbursing the pension amount from Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSRTC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp