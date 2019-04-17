KSRTC revamp: Chairman submits recommendations to government

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The crisis in the KSRTC is increasing day by day with the cancellation of schedules in various depots and the delay in disbursing pensions. Taking into consideration some of the issues which are adding to the financial burden of the corporation, KSRTC chairman K R Jyothilal had submitted various recommendations to the Transport Minister as part of the revamp.

In order to cut down expenses the chairman has directed to implement a few changes in the KSRTC, including deploying maximum number of services, achieving higher fuel efficiency by covering a distance of 4.5 km per litre, reducing the number of mechanical staff to 1 - 2 for a bus, terminating all empanelled staffs from the corporation, reshuffling the ministerial staffs to other sections in the corporation and shifting the management staffs to operation and administration department.

“A list of recommendations in order to overcome the financial crisis of KSRTC has been submitted to the government. The final decision regarding those recommendations which have to be approved by the Minister will only be considered after the elections,” said Jyothilal.

Currently, there are many buses in the corporation which have been kept idle in various depots. Also, the former employees of KSRTC who usually receive their pension by the fifth of every month have not yet received it till Monday. The corporation officer informed the KSRTC had started disbursing the pension amount from Tuesday.