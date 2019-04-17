Left toils hard to stop Rahul juggernaut

Rajesh Abraham By

KALPETTA (WAYANAD) : Though Rahul Gandhi, Congress president, himself is the party’s candidate here, the campaign work at the grassroots by the Congress workers is not visible whereas the Left campaign machinery for LDF candidate P P Suneer is on a full throttle - live and active on the ground.

This very much sums up the mood in the Congress camp at the high-profile Wayanad constituency, which was suddenly thrown into the national spotlight following the Gandhi scion’s candidature. “There is a sense of inertia as the workers know that Rahul’s victory is guaranteed,” says a Congress leader, on condition of anonymity.

Responding to a query from the reporters on why the party machinery is seen not active on the campaign trail, K P Anilkumar, KPCC general secretary, said such a feeling is there because “every lay person in Wayanad is involved in electioneering” for Rahul Gandhi. That may be a silly excuse but what’s noticeable in this hill town constituency is that there is a calmness in the air. Neither the people nor the town seems to care about the sudden national glare this sleepy but verdant constituency is receiving following the entry of Rahul Gandhi.

Sudheesh, a Congress sympathiser and an autorickshaw driver in Kalpetta, points that when Rahul arrived for submitting his nomination on April 5 here, people came out in large numbers from far and wide. “At that time, everyone was discussing whether the margin of victory will cross 4 lakh or not. That was about two weeks ago. Now, the calculation on the margin of victory seems to have come down to about 2 lakh,” he says.

After the massive roadshow by the Left parties on April 12 -- perhaps the biggest rally by the LDF in this election -- there is a fear among the Congress workers that Rahul’s lead will be reduced to less than 1 lakh. But, senior leaders hope that the Congress president’s rally in different places in Wayanad on Wednesday will bring the momentum back to the Congress. NDA candidate Thushar Vellappally, who is the third candidate in Wayanad, seems to be happy with sharing the spotlight, as he is nowhere in the picture going by the eyeballs share for the top two candidates.

Meanwhile, at Pulppara, which is known for the plantation crops tea and coffee, things are looking grim. The workers at 700-acre Elstone Tea Estate say their wages are delayed by 3-4 months. “We don’t have any benefits such as bonus, factory allowance,” say workers Pathu and Subaiba, in unison, as they fill the tea powder in packets. “Our hope is Rahul Gandhi will do something for us after he gets elected,” adds Jameela, another worker.

Elstone Tea Estate section officer Sathish Kumar blames the low prices that the tea manufacturer gets for the current state of affairs. “The Left Government has given some concessions to the plantation sector by scrapping that plantation tax last year. More step is need to be taken to revive the plantation sector,” says Sathish.

Kareem T S, an agriculture commodity trader in Kalpetta town, feels the Congress is lucky to field Rahul this time as the party was losing its popularity in the constituency. After winning the seat by a margin of 1,53,439 in 2009, the Congress sitting MP M I Shanavas’ lead shrunk to just 20,870 votes in 2014. “If not for Rahul’s entry, Congress would have found it difficult to retain the seat,” he reckons. Shanavas passed away last November after a prolonged illness.

Turkey colony, some 5 km from Kalpetta, is a Left-dominated area. The colony was devastated in the last August’s floods, but the people here are happy with the Left Government’s relief and rehabilitation package. “We are voting for Suneer (CPI candidate),” says Majid Kavungal, a daily wage worker.

While the staunch Left supporters are determined to vote for the CPI candidate, the Congress hopes that the women in the family of the Left will come out and vote for Rahul on April 23. Only if that happens will Rahul’s lead will cross 2 lakh in Wayanad.