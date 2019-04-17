Home States Kerala

Many wannabe MPs flout MVD rules

The MPs are law-makers as they take part in framing laws.

Published: 17th April 2019 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The MPs are law-makers as they take part in framing laws. However, most of the candidates who are vying to win Parliament seats are inadvertently breaking rule of the land at the campaigning stage itself. The vehicles being used by many of the candidates and those in their motorcade use altered vehicles, which is a breach of the Motor Vehicles Act. Some of the candidates even use goods vehicles as campaigning vehicles and fit a platform to address the public.

As per the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) officials, passengers are not allowed on top of the goods carriers as per rules. However, this rule is mostly violated, said an MVD officer.“There should be no passengers on a goods carrying vehicle. But several candidates travel in such vehicles, which is an offense,” the officer said.

However, the MCV officials overlook the infringement in a bid not to create controversy and invite the wrath of the party workers. “This is one such rule violation that has become part of the Kerala’s political legacy. If we try to enact the law and take action against the politicians, it will ruffle a few feathers. So normally, we tend to overlook the matter,” the officer added.In certain cases, the pilot vehicles and the vehicles of the candidates were found to have quite a few extra fittings which, as per rule, are inadmissible. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp