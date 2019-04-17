Many wannabe MPs flout MVD rules

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The MPs are law-makers as they take part in framing laws. However, most of the candidates who are vying to win Parliament seats are inadvertently breaking rule of the land at the campaigning stage itself. The vehicles being used by many of the candidates and those in their motorcade use altered vehicles, which is a breach of the Motor Vehicles Act. Some of the candidates even use goods vehicles as campaigning vehicles and fit a platform to address the public.

As per the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) officials, passengers are not allowed on top of the goods carriers as per rules. However, this rule is mostly violated, said an MVD officer.“There should be no passengers on a goods carrying vehicle. But several candidates travel in such vehicles, which is an offense,” the officer said.

However, the MCV officials overlook the infringement in a bid not to create controversy and invite the wrath of the party workers. “This is one such rule violation that has become part of the Kerala’s political legacy. If we try to enact the law and take action against the politicians, it will ruffle a few feathers. So normally, we tend to overlook the matter,” the officer added.In certain cases, the pilot vehicles and the vehicles of the candidates were found to have quite a few extra fittings which, as per rule, are inadmissible.