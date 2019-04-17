Modi, Shah spewing communal venom: CPM leader Brinda Karat

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: The Election Commission should restrain Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah and not BSP leader Mayawati, said CPM leader Brinda Karat. Shah and Modi have begun spewing communal poison after sensing a backlash from people in the first phase of election, she said.

In the first phase, 91 constituencies across India went to poll. In Tamil Nadu, Modi was talking of Sabarimala instead of livelihood issues, she said. “The BJP is trying to make political gains by creating communal enmity in the country,” she said.

Karat was speaking at an election rally at Chattanchal in Udma Assembly segment on Tuesday. This election is about reclaiming the soul of India, robbed by the BJP Government, she said. It tried to destroy the Constitution using its majority in the Lok Sabha, she alleged. “The past five years saw the fiercest attack on the Constitution in Independent India,” she alleged.