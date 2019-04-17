Home States Kerala

Modi, Shah spewing communal venom: CPM leader Brinda Karat

The Election Commission should restrain Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah and not BSP leader Mayawati, said CPM leader Brinda Karat.

Published: 17th April 2019 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 02:11 AM   |  A+A-

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: The Election Commission should restrain Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah and not BSP leader Mayawati, said CPM leader Brinda Karat. Shah and Modi have begun spewing communal poison after sensing a backlash from people in the first phase of election, she said.

In the first phase, 91 constituencies across India went to poll. In Tamil Nadu, Modi was talking of Sabarimala instead of livelihood issues, she said. “The BJP is trying to make political gains by creating communal enmity in the country,” she said.

Karat was speaking at an election rally at Chattanchal in Udma Assembly segment on Tuesday. This election is about reclaiming the soul of India, robbed by the BJP Government, she said. It tried to destroy the Constitution using its majority in the Lok Sabha, she alleged. “The past five years saw the fiercest attack on the Constitution in Independent India,” she alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Election Commission CPM leader Brinda Karat Lok Sabha Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp