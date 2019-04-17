Home States Kerala

Rahul performs 'beli tharpanam' for father in Kerala

The former Prime Minister was killed in a bomb blast by the Tamilian group LTTE in Sriperumbudur during late evening rally in the Tamil Nadu town.

Published: 17th April 2019 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi in Kerala. (Photo| Twitter)

By IANS

THIRUNELI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday performed "beli tharpanam" in memory of his father former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at a Thiruneli temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

Gandhi had on his previous visit to Kerala expressed wish to perform the puja and visit the temple, the Special Protection Group (SPG), however, did not allow due to security reasons, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy said.

Dressed in white dhoti and wearing an angavastra, Gandhi earlier in the day walked to the temple from the Devasom Guest house.

He took note of every detail told to him by the temple priests and then prayed to the deity. He along with the priests later walked some 700 metres to the spot where his father's ashes was immersed on May 30, 1991.

Rahul Gandhi Rajiv Gandhi Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019

